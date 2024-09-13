Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences Posts Video Updates from the IASP World Congress on Pain 2024

~ PF614 and PF614-MPAR Highlighted at Symposium on Severe Pain ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, has made available two video segments from its August 8th symposium at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) 2024 World Congress on Pain in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Company's symposium emphasized opioid use worldwide, the current landscape for treating severe pain, including post-surgical and cancer pain treatment, and discussed Ensysce's innovative new class of opioid drug products.

The discussion allowed for feedback and questions from experts in attendance facilitating proper introduction and explanation of the differentiated Ensysce approach and the possible needs from countries outside the United States for these unique opioids.

Two short videos from the session have been posted to Media / Science Center page on the Company's website. Dr. William Schmidt, Chief Medical Officer of Ensysce explains the government support the Company has received from both the National Institutes of Health and the FDA, as well as described how the profile of Ensysce's lead agent, PF614, checks all the categories of what could be perceived as an ideal pain product.

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce Biosciences, who moderated the symposium, commented, "Developing a novel opioid is not easy and we have been interested in sharing and discussing our technology with experts in the field who treat patients with pain on a daily basis. Our aim is to provide a new approach to treat severe pain with our novel class of opioid products that use our TAAP and MPAR platforms. These we believe will result in less abuse and overdose that have plagued traditional opioid products. We announced our plans to begin a Phase 3 pivotal trial shortly, as well as our intent to explore the use of PF614 in other indications such as cancer. Both trials are moving us one step closer to offering prescribers a new option to treat their patients more effectively."

The IASP has a mission to deliver pain relief throughout the world. Please find more information at the IASP website: https://www.iasp-pain.org.

