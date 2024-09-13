The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 12 September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 12 September 2024 99.43p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 96.84p per ordinary share

13 September 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45