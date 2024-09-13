CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OFS Credit Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCCI) ("OFS Credit," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity and debt securities, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income ("NII") of $3.9 million, or $0.24 per common share, for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. This compares to NII of $4.5 million, or $0.28 per common share, for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024. The decrease in NII per common share was primarily due to a decrease in interest income. See additional information under "Results of Operations" below.

Core net investment income ("Core NII") 1 of $7.6 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. This compares to Core NII of $8.4 million, or $0.53 per common share, for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024. For the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024, recurring waterfall payments from CLO equity investments decreased to $9.6 million from $9.7 million in the prior quarter.

of $7.6 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. This compares to Core NII of $8.4 million, or $0.53 per common share, for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024. For the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024, recurring waterfall payments from CLO equity investments decreased to $9.6 million from $9.7 million in the prior quarter. Net asset value ("NAV") per common share of $7.24 as of July 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.10 from NAV of $7.34 as of April 30, 2024, primarily due to distributions of $0.315 per common share paid during the quarter exceeding our quarterly NII of $0.24 per common share.

During the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024, the earned income yield of our investment portfolio based on average amortized cost was 13.71%.

OTHER RECENT EVENTS

As previously announced, on August 1, 2024, our board of directors (the "Board") declared monthly cash distributions of $0.115 per common share for common stockholders for each of the three months in the quarter ending October 31, 2024, a 9.5% increase from the prior monthly distribution amount of $0.105 per common share. The Board also declared monthly cash distributions on our outstanding preferred stock through January 31, 2025. See additional information under "Distributions" below.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) As of July 31, 2024 As of April 30, 2024 Investment portfolio, at fair value $ 161.1 $ 164.6 NAV per common share 7.24 7.34 For the Fiscal Quarter Ended (Per common share) July 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 Net investment income $ 0.24 $ 0.28 Net realized loss on investments (0.37 ) (0.12 ) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 0.35 (0.20 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 0.22 $ (0.04 ) Reconciliation of Core NII - Non-GAAP1 Net investment income $ 0.24 $ 0.28 CLO equity adjustments 0.23 0.25 Core NII $ 0.47 $ 0.53 1 On a supplemental basis, we disclose Core NII, which is a financial measure calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Core NII represents NII adjusted for differences in applicable cash distributions received on our CLO equity investments relative to income recognized in accordance with GAAP. See additional information under "Supplemental Information Regarding Core Net Investment Income" below.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We are pleased to announce another quarter of strong recurring waterfall payments from our CLO equity investments," said Bilal Rashid, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our balance sheet remains strong and well positioned with an asset coverage ratio comfortably below regulatory requirements. We believe our fixed-rate preferred stock financing, at below current market rates with a weighted average stated rate of 5.62%, affords us operational flexibility to create stockholder value in this interest rate environment."

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

As of July 31, 2024, the total fair value of our investment portfolio was $161.1 million, which was equal to 78.0% of amortized cost. For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, our CLO equity cash flow yield2 was 21.61% based on amortized cost.

Portfolio Overview ($ in millions) As of July 31, 2024 As of April 30, 2024 Investment portfolio, at fair value $ 161.1 $ 164.6 Total number of issuers 72 76 Weighted-average effective yield3 12.71 % 12.83 % 2 Calculated as CLO equity cash distributions received during the quarter, excluding distributions on CLO equity investments that have been optionally redeemed, divided by average CLO equity investments at amortized cost. 3 Based on amortized cost at period end; excludes discount accretion on CLO debt investments.

For the Fiscal Quarter Ended Portfolio Purchase Activity ($ in millions) July 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 CLO equity investments $ 8.8 $ 11.2 CLO debt investments - - Other CLO equity-related investments 0.2 0.4 Loan accumulation facility investments 3.1 4.3 Total investments $ 12.1 $ 15.9 Weighted-average effective yield - period end 20.03 % 17.83 % As of July 31, 2024 Portfolio Composition ($ in millions) Amortized Cost Fair Value CLO equity investments $ 170.1 $ 122.6 CLO debt investments 32.8 34.7 Loan accumulation facility investments 2.5 2.5 Other CLO equity-related investments 1.1 1.3 Total investments $ 206.5 $ 161.1

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Interest Income

During the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024, interest income decreased by $0.6 million to $7.5 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to certain incremental income recognized in the prior quarter related to loan accumulation facility and CLO debt investment repayments.

Expenses

During the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024, total expenses remained stable at $3.6 million.

Net Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investments

During the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024, net loss on investments of $0.4 million was primarily due to net realized and unrealized losses of $0.6 million on our CLO equity investments.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Fourth Quarter 2024 Common Stock Distributions

The following schedule applies to distributions for common stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific record date:

Month Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution Per Share August 2024 August 20, 2024 August 30, 2024 $0.115 September 2024 September 20, 2024 September 30, 2024 $0.115 October 2024 October 21, 2024 October 31, 2024 $0.115

Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") - DRIP Shares Issued at 95% of Market Price

Our DRIP offers our common stockholders the right to receive a 5% discount to the market price on the valuation date (i.e., the payment date). Our DRIP is structured to allow our common stockholders to receive their distribution in shares based on 95% of the market price per share of common stock at the close of regular trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on the valuation date fixed by the Board for such distribution.

Common stockholders that are interested in participating in our DRIP should contact their broker or financial intermediary.

Additional information about our DRIP and how to participate can be found at https://ir.ofscreditcompany.com/shareholder-services/dividend-reinvestment-plan. We make our website content available for informational purposes only. It should not be relied upon for investment purposes, nor is it incorporated by reference into this press release.

Preferred Stock Distributions

The following schedule applies to distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific record date:

Preferred Stock Series Month Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution Per Share 6.125% Series C Term Preferred Stock August 2024 August 20, 2024 August 30, 2024 $0.127604 September 2024 September 20, 2024 September 30, 2024 $0.127604 October 2024 October 21, 2024 October 31, 2024 $0.127604 November 2024 November 19, 2024 November 29, 2024 $0.127604 December 2024 December 20, 2024 December 31, 2024 $0.127604 January 2025 January 21, 2025 January 31, 2025 $0.127604 6.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock August 2024 August 20, 2024 August 30, 2024 $0.125000 September 2024 September 20, 2024 September 30, 2024 $0.125000 October 2024 October 21, 2024 October 31, 2024 $0.125000 November 2024 November 19, 2024 November 29, 2024 $0.125000 December 2024 December 20, 2024 December 31, 2024 $0.125000 January 2025 January 21, 2025 January 31, 2025 $0.125000 5.25% Series E Term Preferred Stock August 2024 August 20, 2024 August 30, 2024 $0.109375 September 2024 September 20, 2024 September 30, 2024 $0.109375 October 2024 October 21, 2024 October 31, 2024 $0.109375 November 2024 November 19, 2024 November 29, 2024 $0.109375 December 2024 December 20, 2024 December 31, 2024 $0.109375 January 2025 January 21, 2025 January 31, 2025 $0.109375

OFS Credit Company, Inc. Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Unaudited) As of July 31, 2024 Assets: Investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $206,533,305) $ 161,112,008 Cash and cash equivalents 22,007,239 Interest receivable 192,698 Other assets 674,370 Total assets 183,986,315 Liabilities: Preferred stock (net of deferred issuance costs of $911,593) 60,088,407 Payable to adviser and affiliates 2,372,229 Other liabilities 517,000 Total liabilities 62,977,636 Net assets $ 121,008,679 Net assets consist of: Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 90,000,000 shares authorized and 16,718,677 shares issued and outstanding $ 16,719 Paid-in capital in excess of par 168,862,318 Total accumulated losses (47,870,358 ) Total net assets $ 121,008,679 Net asset value per common share $ 7.24

OFS Credit Company, Inc. Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 Investment income: Interest income $ 7,451,266 $ 23,963,937 Operating expenses: Interest expense 963,162 2,906,172 Incentive fees 964,744 3,238,103 Base management fees 804,026 2,405,415 Administration fees 400,316 1,016,634 Professional fees 258,279 767,743 Excise tax provision - 35,000 Other expenses 201,762 642,459 Total operating expenses 3,592,289 11,011,526 Net investment income 3,858,977 12,952,411 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments: Net realized loss on investments (5,938,328 ) (9,686,876 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments 5,514,518 6,459,602 Net loss on investments (423,810 ) (3,227,274 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 3,435,167 $ 9,725,137 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 16,211,566 16,037,061

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, which we seek to achieve primarily through investment in CLO equity and debt securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19404, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

4 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including statements relating to: the Company's results of operations, including NII, Core NII, earnings per share and net asset value and the factors that may affect such results; management's belief that the Company's balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned with an asset coverage ratio below regulatory requirements; management's belief that the Company's fixed-rate preferred stock financing affords the Company operational flexibility to create stockholder value in this interest rate environment; and other factors may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about us, our current and prospective portfolio investments, our industry, our beliefs, and our assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in documents that may be filed by OFS Credit from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), such as elevated interest and inflation rates, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the escalated armed conflict in the Middle East, instability in the U.S. and international banking systems, uncertainties related to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the risk of recession or a shutdown of U.S. government services and related market volatility, on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Although we believe that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be inaccurate. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to consult any additional disclosures that we may make directly to you or through reports that we in the future may file with the SEC, including Annual and Semi-Annual Reports on Form N-CSR and monthly portfolio investments reports filed on Form N-PORT for the third month of each of our fiscal quarters.

Supplemental Information Regarding Core Net Investment Income

We provide information relating to Core NII (a non-GAAP measure) on a supplemental basis. This measure is not provided as a substitute for GAAP NII, but in addition to it. Our non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core NII represents GAAP NII adjusted for differences in applicable cash distributions received on our CLO equity investments relative to income recognized in accordance with GAAP. OFS Capital Management, LLC, our investment adviser, uses this information in its internal analysis of results and believes that this information may be informative in gauging the quality of the Company's financial performance, identifying trends in its results, and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Income from investments in the "equity" class securities of CLO vehicles, for GAAP purposes, is recorded using the effective interest method; this is based on an estimated effective yield, at current amortized cost, to the expected redemption of the security utilizing assumed cash flows, including those CLO equity investments that have not made their inaugural distribution for the relevant period end. The result is an estimated effective yield for the investment in which the respective investment's cost basis is adjusted quarterly based on the difference between the actual cash received, or distributions entitled to be received, and the income recognized via the estimated effective yield calculation. Accordingly, investment income recognized on CLO equity securities in the GAAP statement of operations differs from the cash distributions actually received by the Company during the period (referred to below as "CLO equity adjustments"). Therefore, management believes that Core NII may provide a useful indicator of distributable operating income, as this reflects a measure of potential cash availability, net of operating expenses, that could be utilized to cover distributions to common stockholders. We note that this non-GAAP measure has no bearing on the tax character of the common stock distributions made during the period, and future distributions are not guaranteed. A portion of current and future common stock distributions may consist of a return of capital for tax purposes. The actual tax character of our earnings cannot be finally determined until our tax return is prepared after the close of our taxable year.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP NII to Core NII for the fiscal quarters ended July 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024 (unaudited):

For the Fiscal Quarter Ended

July 31, 2024 For the Fiscal Quarter Ended

April 30, 2024 Amount Per Common

Share Amount Amount Per Common

Share Amount Net investment income $ 3,858,977 $ 0.24 $ 4,503,076 $ 0.28 CLO equity adjustments 3,711,202 0.23 3,914,723 0.25 Core NII $ 7,570,179 $ 0.47 $ 8,417,799 $ 0.53

