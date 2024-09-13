Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received orders totaling approximately $960,000.

AmeraMex President Brian Hamre commented, "We have been introducing Firstgreen Industries' electric skid steer loaders to companies throughout California. The Firstgreen Industries' all-electric, zero-emissions skid steer loaders are cost-effective and target many industries including agriculture, construction/demolition, and mining. As mentioned in a news release earlier this week, California provides a Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Program (CORE) to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission equipment which provides substantial cash rebates to qualified contractors purchasing electric equipment. With that said, this week we received orders for six additional Firstgreen Industries' electric skid steer loaders, a nice way to kick-off our all-electric program," added Hamre.

Batteries used in Firstgreen machines can provide up to nine hours of runtime on one battery or 24 hours of runtime by swapping out drained batteries with fully charged batteries. The batteries are charged using a standard 110V or 220V outlet and are compatible with smart lead acid and lithium-ion batteries. Batteries for the machines can be swapped in 15 minutes.

Firstgreen currently offers nine electric skid steer machines across four model lines. Three of the four lines are cabinless and leverage remote-control technology for operation. This technology allows operators to work from outside the machine, offering better visibility and maneuverability. As a result, tasks that once required multiple workers can be efficiently completed by just one person, improving overall productivity and safety.

Firstgreen's flagship line of electric skid steers, which are modular in design and upgradability, encompass three main workhorse models with enhanced attachment and tool integration capabilities. These machines are the most comparable to a standard, full-featured skid steer loader: Elise 700, which is smaller and quicker with a max load capacity of over 1,500 pounds; Elise 900, which is a medium loader with a max load capacity of over 1,900 pounds; and the Elise 1200, which is perfect for heavy tasks with a max load capacity over 2,600 pounds.

Firstgreen Industries' Skid Steer Loader





Firstgreen Industries' Skid Steer Loader

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/222863_e698e1ee8468db7e_001full.jpg





In addition to the order for six electric skid steer loaders, the Company sold an ASV Holdings' RT-50, a mid-sized, posi-track, compact track loader.





ASV Holdings' ASV RT-50

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/222863_e698e1ee8468db7e_002full.jpg

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the Firstgreen Industries' electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc.