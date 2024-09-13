The Jonus Group Debuts on List of Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc.

The Jonus Group, a premier staffing agency, connects skilled Insurance professionals with rewarding career opportunities across the nation.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / - Inc. reports The Jonus Group, a premier insurance staffing firm, made their debut at No. 2,767 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"It's an honor for us to be recognized among the best by Inc.," says Seth Brady, CEO and President of The Jonus Group. "I am incredibly proud of the Jonus team, and the relationships we have built with our clients by providing best-in-class recruiting services within the insurance industry over the past 12 years. Our trajectory has me excited about our future and confident that our debut will be the first of multiple appearances for us on the Inc. 5000 list."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce." With three-year revenue growth totaling 183%, this Inc. 5000 recognition reflects The Jonus Group's ability to adapt and address the evolving needs of its clients and the insurance sector. Looking ahead, Jonus remains dedicated to driving sustainable growth, enhancing organizational excellence, and making a positive impact in the communities it serves. About The Jonus Group

The Jonus Group is a leading staffing firm that specializes in connecting skilled insurance professionals with rewarding career opportunities across the United States. Leveraging their in-depth industry insight and personalized recruitment strategies, Jonus effectively caters to the specific needs of both job seekers and employers. Their tailored hiring approach enhances job satisfaction across the Insurance industry while fostering a more motivated and engaged workforce. For more information please visit: https://www.jonusgroup.com.



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated in four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

