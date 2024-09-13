Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
Beny Receives Top Brand PV 2024 Award for Inverters by EUPD Research

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in new energy solutions, Beny announced that it has been awarded the prestigious EUPD Research Top Brand PV 2024 award for Inverters. This recognition not only highlights Beny's outstanding achievements but also reflects the high level of trust and confidence that worldwide partners have in the company.


The EUPD Research Top Brand PV award is one of the most highly regarded honors in the PV industry, designed to recognize companies that excel in brand awareness, market share, and customer satisfaction. By conducting rigorous research and analysis for evaluation, this brand certification holds significant authority and credibility in the industry. Winning this award signifies a company's leading market position and significant brand influence.

As a leader in the global new energy sector, Beny has consistently driven innovation in product development and accumulated extensive experience in integrated solutions. Its microinverters stand out for their industry-leading high power output, current handling capability, and compatibility with PV modules, making them the preferred choice for balcony and rooftop PV installations.

Currently, Beny has established a comprehensive business layout integrating "PV + energy storage + EV charging," offering global customers a complete solution from energy production to storage and utilization. Thanks to this forward-looking strategic layout and deep understanding of customer needs, Beny has gained widespread recognition in the market, culminating in its receipt of the Top Brand PV 2024 award.

Commenting on the award, Beny's General Manager, Jundan Wang, said, "Winning this award is not only a recognition of our achievements but also an encouragement for our future development. Beny will take this accolade as a new starting point, continuously innovating and striving for excellence to lead the industry to new heights."

In the future, Beny will continue to leverage its technological advantages and innovative capabilities to provide customers with superior products and services. The company plans to further increase its R&D investment, expand the promotion and application of its "PV + energy storage + EV charging" solutions, and support the global transition to green energy.

For more information, please visit www.beny.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504898/BENY.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beny-receives-top-brand-pv-2024-award-for-inverters-by-eupd-research-302247715.html

