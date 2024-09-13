DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Sep-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 12/09/2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 317.3340 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37227 CODE: USMV =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BHNGHW42 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 346825 EQS News ID: 1988131 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2024 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)