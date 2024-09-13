Anzeige
WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
13.09.24
15:21 Uhr
2,642 Euro
-0,060
-2,22 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6372,67615:39
2,6412,67215:40
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 15:12 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: Sinch issues bonds of 500 MSEK

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, has as of 12 September successfully issued senior unsecured bonds of SEK 500 million within the framework of the company's MTN program. The bond has a tenor of 3 years and a floating interest rate of 3-month STIBOR plus 175 bps.

The transaction generated significant interest among investors and was heavily oversubscribed with final orders amounting to double the issue size.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance part of the company's outstanding bond debt and settlement is expected on September 24th, 2024.

Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, and SEB acted as Joint Bookrunners for the issuance.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-issues-bonds-of-500-msek,c4037357

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4037357/2999651.pdf

20240913 Bond issue_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-issues-bonds-of-500-msek-302247718.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
