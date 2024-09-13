

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Washington Friday to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.



At the meeting, scheduled to be held at 4.30 PM at the White House, the two leaders will discuss 'a wide range of pressing international issues - including our ongoing support for Ukraine, and the urgent need for a ceasefire deal and the release of all hostages in the Middle East', 10 Downing Street said in a press release.



The session will focus on strategy and how progress can be made towards long-term solutions for both conflicts.



This marks Starmer's first visit to the U.S. after he became the Prime Minister in July.



It follows UK Foreign Secretary and US Secretary of State's visit to Kyiv this week, where they heard directly from President Zelenskyy about Ukraine's current position in the fight against Russia.



Starmer left for Washington as Russia announced that it is expelling six British diplomats after revoking their accreditation, accusing them of spying.



The meeting is also expected to touch on a wider range of global issues, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific and strengthening US-UK co-operation to secure supply chains and increase climate resilience.



