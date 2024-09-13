Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 15:30 Uhr
1664 and André Saraiva Unveil New Collaboration And World Tour

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The esteemed French beer brand 1664 is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with the globally renowned artist André Saraiva, also known as Mr. A.

1664 and André Saraiva Unveil New Collaboration And World Tour

The collaboration with 1664 will feature a "creative takeover" of the beer's labels and packaging, showcasing André's graffiti style as if spray-painted directly onto the existing 1664 bottles and merch. The collaboration is envisioned as a global "world tour" bringing André's unique artistic style to 1664's key markets. The partnership, "1664 x André", will become a global celebration of creative industry and free spirits.

The French-Swedish graffiti-artist and entrepreneur, André Saraiva, has captivated the world with his playful and iconic character, Mr. A. This character, known for its cheerful round face, wide smile, and winking eye, often rendered in vibrant pink, has become a staple in urban landscapes across the globe. Saraiva's innovation, "Love Graffiti," further showcases his creativity by personalizing graffiti with individuals' names in pop colors, commissioned by their loved ones.

Instead of transitioning from street art to gallery exhibitions, André has chosen to integrate his artistic vision into the nightlife scene. He has decorated numerous clubs and nightlife venues in major cities such as Paris, New York, and Tokyo, infusing these spaces with a sense of utopian friendliness and vibrant energy. His artistic contributions have made significant impacts on the atmosphere and culture of nightlife across these metropolitan areas, and the artist has become synonymous with a free-spirited mash up of art, fashion, style and fun.

To mark the collaboration, a special limited edition of a winery beer 'Blanc de Blanc' was launched, designed by André Saraiva. The collaboration kicked off in August at Copenhagen Fashion Week when the doors opened to a local 1664 Kiosk inspired by the small, charming kiosks that are an integral part of Copenhagen's cityscape. Here, fashion enthusiasts and visitors from all over the world experienced a delightful blend of Danish hygge, and a curated selection of essential kiosk staples, 1664 x André merch, and of course, cold beers.

In collaboration with Copenhagen Fashion Week, 1664 created a strong connection to Denmark's dynamic and democratic fashion and cultural scene. The kiosk provided a community space where guests experienced the brand's playful spirit and saw new interpretations of its stylish identity.

In addition, André has created an outstanding mural in the center of Copenhagen where the color, sensibility and style of the André x 1664, can be experienced.

About 1664:

1664, is an iconic Parisian beer brand that is renowned for its great taste, premium quality and rich heritage. The brand strives to show up where other beer brands do not by captivating consumers with one of a kind cultural collaborations that celebrate bold individuality and expression within fashion and the arts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504230/1664_Andre_Saraiva.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504949/1664_Andre_Saraiva_2.jpg

1664 and André Saraiva Unveil New Collaboration And World Tour 2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1664-and-andre-saraiva-unveil-new-collaboration-and-world-tour-302247739.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
