IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market worth $127.4 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Operations Analytics Market is estimated to grow from USD 26.8 billion in 2024 to USD 127.4 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of ITOA market is driven by the surge in IT operations data, which mandates advanced analytics, that allows efficient handling and management of the data. The complexity of multi-cloud environments pushes demand for unified analytics solutions and the growing need for real-time insights and automation.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering solutions [Cloud and On-Premises] and Services [Professional Services {Consulting, System Integration & Implementation, Support & Maintenance} and Managed Services]]), Data Source (Machine Data, Wire Data, Agent Data, Synthetic Data, Human Data), Technology (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics) Application (Log Management & Analysis, Application Performance Monitoring, Anomaly Detection and Root Cause Analysis, Network Management, IT Service Management, Infrastructure Management, Security & Event Management and Other Applications [BPM, cost management, and capacity management]) and End User (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT&ITeS, Telecommunication, Transportation & logistics, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities Telecommunication and Other end users [Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, and Education]). Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Key players are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), OpenText (Canada), Hitachi (Japan), Dynatrace (US), Broadcom (US), SolarWinds (US), BMC Software (US), NetApp (US), Elastic (US), Nexthink (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), New Relic (US), ServiceNow (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), Cloud Software Group (US), Veritas Technologies (US), BigPanda (US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Squadcast (US), ScienceLogic (US), Apica (Sweden), Diamanti (US), MCG (Denmark), Evolven (US), XPLG (US), HEAL Software (US), Sumo Logic (US), Devo (US), meshIQ (US), and CloudFabrix (US).

By offering, the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The service segment is projected to grow the fastest, due to the growing complexity of IT systems in organizations and the need for specialized expertise. Organizations have now begun the adoption of advanced analytics tools that will require an end-to-end service to help implement the integration of the organizational analytics program while continuing to optimize the program over time. Companies need consulting service support in order to help develop and implement tailored solutions or initiatives leveraging analytic tools for their unique business needs and environments. It is expected that companies will begin to transition to the use of managed services as third parties are willing to take over the management of the ITOA solutions so that the organization can focus on their core business. The growth in services is largely driven by the continuous support and maintenance that is required to support the ITOA program especially when organizations want to ensure that ITOA tools are continuously providing value (effectiveness/ROI).

By end user, BFSI is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2024.

The BFSI sector is projected to have the largest market share in the ITOA market, owing to the growing demand for data analytics to manage complex IT environments and provide uninterrupted services. IT operations analytics has a important role in maintaining system uptime and security and improving the performance of IT infrastructure within the closely regulated BFSI industry. The benefit of using ITOA solutions for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated issue resolution is especially important for this sector, where downtime can be a cause of considerable financial losses and regulatory fines. Online banking and financial institutions are taking the digital transformation approach by adopting the most cutting-edge IT operations analytics tools that are capable of managing such huge data, as well as being integrated with the existing systems, thus consolidating the sector's leadership in the ITOA market.

By Application, IT service management is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies are increasingly adopting ITSM applications embedded with ITOA solutions to gain deeper insights into service performance, automate workflows and proactively address issues as they strive to improve service delivery, customer satisfaction. This application help in smoothing incident management, change management, and service request processes by providing deep insights through data analytics. The possibility of predicting and preventing service outages with the help of ITOA-driven ITSM tools has become a differentiator that enables high service levels while reducing downtime. With increasing digital transformations, there is a subsequent increase in demand for ITSM applications that use advanced ITOA capabilities in the support of agile and responsive IT environments, further expected to boost this market segment at exponential rates.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. The region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The existence of a large population, and developing infrastructure and technology are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ITOA market in Asia Pacific. The rapid rise in technology adoption from retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing industry verticals to enhance customer experience is projected to contribute to the growth of the ITOA market in the region. Asia Pacific constitutes major countries, such as China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific, which are increasingly contributing toward investments in network and security management and anomaly detection solutions that would reduce downtime and total cost of ownership. ITOA adoption across Asia Pacific continues to grow steadily as governments, municipalities, and enterprises move from proof of concept and tests to live deployments as part of a strategy to enhance productivity and efficiency, build smart city infrastructures, capitalize on new technologies, and embrace digital transformation.

Top Key Companies in IT Operations Analytics Market:

The major ITOA solutions and service providers Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), OpenText (Canada), Hitachi (Japan), Dynatrace (US), Broadcom (US), SolarWinds (US), BMC Software (US), NetApp (US), Elastic (US), Nexthink (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), New Relic (US), ServiceNow (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), Cloud Software Group (US), Veritas Technologies (US), BigPanda (US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Squadcast (US), ScienceLogic (US), Apica (Sweden), Diamanti (US), MCG (Denmark), Evolven (US), XPLG (US), HEAL Software (US), Sumo Logic (US), Devo (US), meshIQ (US), and CloudFabrix (US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the ITOA market.

