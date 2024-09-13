Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Awardit AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, on September 13, 2024, Awardit AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors has resolved to change the Company's listing to Nordic Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Awardit AB (publ) (AWRD, ISIN code SE0010101824, order book ID 146773) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB