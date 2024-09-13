Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2024) - Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) www.otchiru.com, www.hirumining.com has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement as it begins development of the Balfour Project in Western Tasmania. This follows the company's recent agreement with Zebs Minerals Pty Limited and D & B Mining Pty Limited, which grants Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) exclusive mining concession rights in the region.

As part of this agreement, Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) will ensure full compliance with Tasmania's environmental laws throughout the project's lifecycle. The company will also actively engage with local communities to ensure their interests are represented, and it will prioritize the rehabilitation of the mining area after operations are completed.

"The Balfour Project is not only an opportunity to extract valuable mineral resources but also a chance for Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) to demonstrate its commitment to environmental responsibility and social impact," said CEO of Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU). "We are dedicated to balancing economic growth with sustainability and community well-being."

The estimated value of in-situ copper at the Balfour Project ranges between A$191.5 million and A$446.7 million (approximately US$124.5 million to US$290.4 million), reflecting significant potential returns that will benefit the local economy while preserving the environmental integrity of the region.

More updates will follow shortly.

About Hiru Corporation:

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on copper and other essential metals. The company's flagship operation, the Balfour Project, is located in north-western Tasmania, Australia. Hiru is committed to ethical mining practices and is actively exploring new opportunities in resource-rich regions across the globe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223202

SOURCE: Hiru Corporation