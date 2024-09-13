Intelecy, a leading Norwegian industrial AI company, is excited to announce the promotion of Anna Olsson from Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to Chief Operating Officer (COO). This move comes as the company accelerates its global expansion, following a year of remarkable growth and successful project deliveries across multiple countries.

Anna Olsson, who joined Intelecy with over 20 years of experience in the software industry, has been instrumental in driving the company's commercial strategy and internationalization. With a robust background in industrial AI and experience from global roles, including her time at Cognite and Microsoft, Olsson's leadership will now focus on optimizing operations to meet Intelecy's growing global demand and supporting its continued innovation in AI-driven process optimization and energy management.

"I've witnessed the industrial sector's eagerness to embrace AI for optimizing production, streamlining processes, and driving sustainability. Yet, many struggle to unlock its full potential. Intelecy is uniquely equipped to bridge that gap, with proven success across diverse industries. I'm excited to step into this new role at a time when we are poised to make an even greater impact globally," says Anna Olsson.

Intelecy's CEO, Camilla Gjetvik, highlights the importance of strong operational leadership for the company's future success. "Anna's deep expertise in industrial AI and her experience have already made a significant impact on Intelecy. In this new role as COO, she will help drive our mission to make AI accessible to manufacturers worldwide. We see a tremendous opportunity to empower industries with AI that can not only improve their efficiency but also make them more sustainable. With Anna leading our operations, we are confident in scaling our impact and expanding Intelecy's global footprint," says Camilla Gjetvik, CEO of Intelecy.

This new chapter for Intelecy, under the operational leadership of Anna Olsson, marks an important step towards expanding industrial AI solutions on the global stage.

Intelecy is an industrial AI company that empowers industrial companies with cutting-edge no-code AI and machine learning tools to improve efficiency and product quality, prevent downtime and reduce waste. With offices in Norway, Sweden, France, and the UK, Intelecy continues to expand its global footprint and bring innovative solutions to process industries worldwide, including food beverage, chemicals, mineral, metals, mining, water treatment and energy production.

