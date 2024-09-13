Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 13.9.2024



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 13.9.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date13.9.2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount12,000Shares
Average price/ share45.7453EUR
Total cost548,943.60EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 692 050 shares
including the shares repurchased on 13.9.2024
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen







For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_13.9_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/76ccdd61-ac65-4688-8711-27bb37570f09)

