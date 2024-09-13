Forma Foods at Escuela de Ingeniería y Ciencias - Tec de Monterrey: Forma Foods: A Pioneer in Plant-Based 3D-Printed Meat

The startup has developed an innovative 3D printing technology, designed and patented by Mexican researchers, to produce animal-free meat products. Forma Food's plant-based meat mimics not only muscle tissue but also fat and connective tissue. In addition to innovating, the company contributes to food efficiency, health care, sustainability and environmental protection.

MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Forma Foods, a startup incubated at Tecnológico de Monterrey, is revolutionizing the food industry with its cutting-edge 3D printing technology to produce plant-based meat. This innovation offers a sustainable, ethical alternative to traditional meat production while maintaining the taste and texture of real meat. By leveraging this technology, Forma Foods could democratize access to high-quality protein, particularly in remote communities, while addressing environmental concerns associated with conventional livestock farming.





Grissel Trujillo de Santiago and Mario Moises Alvarez

Grissel Trujillo de Santiago and Mario Moises Alvarez





The company's founders, Grissel Trujillo de Santiago and Mario Moises Alvarez, both experts in tissue engineering at the School of Engineering and Sciences at Tec de Monterrey, developed a technique called "chaotic printing." This process creates microstructures that emulate the architecture of animal tissues, making their plant-based products closely resemble traditional meat in terms of texture, flavor, and appearance. Forma Foods' products are designed to replicate popular Mexican dishes, such as arrachera and carne al pastor, using ingredients like pea protein, oriental prebiotic fiber, and coconut oil to mimic muscle, connective tissue, and fat, respectively.

Initially focused on lab-grown meat, Trujillo and Alvarez shifted towards plant-based options due to the high costs of animal cell-based processes. Supported by Tec de Monterrey and the expertise gained during research stays at MIT and Harvard, the company has developed 3D-printed vegetable pastes that are both cost-effective and scalable.

Forma Foods has made significant strides, thanks to financial backing from Tec Ventures and Saya Bio, and the patenting of a specialized printhead in 2019. The company has successfully adapted 3D printing technology to transform viscous vegetable pastes into meat-like products. Their efforts are part of a proudly Mexican technological innovation that aims to address the growing global demand for food amid limited resources.

The startup is not only targeting vegan consumers but also those seeking to reduce their meat consumption for health, ethical, or environmental reasons. With increasing attention from the restaurant industry, including Michelin-starred Chef Rodrigo Rivera Rio, who requested a custom-shaped beet version of their product, Forma Foods is poised to make a significant impact in both the culinary and consumer markets.

In the long term, Forma Foods could play a critical role in addressing global food security. By offering a healthier, more sustainable alternative to traditional meat, the company's innovations could help reduce methane emissions, lower water consumption, and decrease the environmental footprint of livestock farming, all while contributing to a more productive and sustainable food system.

"Ultimately, we want to push the boundaries of what's possible with innovative food technology," said Grissel Trujillo, CSO at Forma Foods.

