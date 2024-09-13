Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 septembre/September 2024) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 13 septembre 2024.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BOIL Beyond Oil Ltd. Diversified Industries HBFG Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Life Sciences JSDA Jones Soda Co Diversified Industries RAIL Railtown AI Technologies Inc Technology

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. Technology EPIC 1CM Inc Life Sciences HSLV Highlander Silver Corp. Mining WIFI American Aires Inc. Technology

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)