

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar extended decline against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback fell to 1-week lows of 1.1101 against the euro and 1.3157 against the pound, off its early highs of 1.1070 and 1.3114, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 2-day low of 0.8443 against the franc and near a 9-month low of 140.27 against the yen, from its early highs of 0.8517 and 141.87, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.12 against the euro, 1.35 against the pound, 0.83 against the franc and 134.00 against the yen.



