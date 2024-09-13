Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
13.09.24
08:03 Uhr
4,320 Euro
+0,040
+0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 18:12 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares
13 September 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling
Date of purchase:13 September 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:154,048
Lowest price per share (pence)369.00
Highest price per share (pence)370.00
Trading venueLondon
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:154,048
Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):369.5703

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
352,009,242 Sterling Shares 22,830,759 Sterling Shares
28,264,120 Dollar Shares Nil Dollar Shares

From 13 September 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 539,303,285.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.