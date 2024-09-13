Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: 865496 | ISIN: US7433151039 | Ticker-Symbol: PGV
Tradegate
13.09.24
18:14 Uhr
229,90 Euro
+4,50
+2,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
13.09.2024 14:18 Uhr
Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports August 2024 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended August 31, 2024:

August
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2024
Net premiums written$6,507.1
Net premiums earned$5,967.9
Net income$935.3
Per share available to common shareholders$1.59
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$104.0
Combined ratio - current year 85.5
- prior year month 97.2
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.6


In October 2023, we converted our monthly accounting closing calendar to align with the Gregorian calendar. We do not expect that this change will have a material impact on our reported quarterly and annual underwriting results but it may impact our year-over-year comparisons on monthly results from October 2023 through September 2024. Therefore, during this time period, we have modified and limited the content of the earnings release, compared to our historical reporting. Click here for further discussion on the closing calendar conversion in the October 2023 release, issued November 17, 2023.

August 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
2024 2023 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto9,278.2 8,377.0 11
Direct - auto13,131.7 11,150.8 18
Total personal auto22,409.9 19,527.8 15
Total special lines6,445.7 5,934.3 9
Total Personal Lines28,855.6 25,462.1 13
Total Commercial Lines1,126.3 1,105.6 2
Total Property business3,429.7 3,007.2 14
Companywide Total33,411.6 29,574.9 13


See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive August 2024 Complete Earnings Release


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
