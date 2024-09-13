DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Sep-2024 / 16:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 September 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 13 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 105,780 Highest price paid per share: 123.00p Lowest price paid per share: 118.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 121.5181p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,074,454 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,074,454) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 121.5181p 105,780

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1400 119.50 08:51:32 00071371645TRLO0 XLON 211 119.50 08:51:32 00071371646TRLO0 XLON 897 118.50 10:41:08 00071375533TRLO0 XLON 34 118.50 10:52:01 00071376218TRLO0 XLON 411 118.50 10:52:01 00071376219TRLO0 XLON 8 118.50 10:59:52 00071376570TRLO0 XLON 5892 118.50 11:26:26 00071377216TRLO0 XLON 779 119.00 11:26:26 00071377217TRLO0 XLON 1574 119.00 11:26:26 00071377218TRLO0 XLON 17970 121.00 12:25:43 00071378652TRLO0 XLON 2000 121.00 12:46:43 00071379085TRLO0 XLON 2226 121.00 12:46:43 00071379086TRLO0 XLON 9002 121.00 12:46:43 00071379087TRLO0 XLON 7118 121.00 12:47:43 00071379099TRLO0 XLON 4977 121.00 12:47:43 00071379100TRLO0 XLON 9014 120.50 12:57:50 00071379245TRLO0 XLON 31913 123.00 15:13:56 00071384782TRLO0 XLON 6454 123.00 15:13:56 00071384783TRLO0 XLON 3900 123.00 16:11:45 00071388584TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

