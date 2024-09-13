Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
13.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,400 Euro
+0,020
+1,45 %
Dow Jones News
13.09.2024 18:19 Uhr
201 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Sep-2024 / 16:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               13 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      105,780 
Highest price paid per share:         123.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          118.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 121.5181p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,074,454 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,074,454) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      121.5181p                    105,780

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1400               119.50      08:51:32          00071371645TRLO0      XLON 
211                119.50      08:51:32          00071371646TRLO0      XLON 
897                118.50      10:41:08          00071375533TRLO0      XLON 
34                118.50      10:52:01          00071376218TRLO0      XLON 
411                118.50      10:52:01          00071376219TRLO0      XLON 
8                 118.50      10:59:52          00071376570TRLO0      XLON 
5892               118.50      11:26:26          00071377216TRLO0      XLON 
779                119.00      11:26:26          00071377217TRLO0      XLON 
1574               119.00      11:26:26          00071377218TRLO0      XLON 
17970               121.00      12:25:43          00071378652TRLO0      XLON 
2000               121.00      12:46:43          00071379085TRLO0      XLON 
2226               121.00      12:46:43          00071379086TRLO0      XLON 
9002               121.00      12:46:43          00071379087TRLO0      XLON 
7118               121.00      12:47:43          00071379099TRLO0      XLON 
4977               121.00      12:47:43          00071379100TRLO0      XLON 
9014               120.50      12:57:50          00071379245TRLO0      XLON 
31913               123.00      15:13:56          00071384782TRLO0      XLON 
6454               123.00      15:13:56          00071384783TRLO0      XLON 
3900               123.00      16:11:45          00071388584TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  346848 
EQS News ID:  1988211 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1988211&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2024 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
