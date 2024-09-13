Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 18:24 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SeaBubbles Accelerates Sustainable Maritime Mobility with SmartBubble and Strategic Acquisition

SAINT JORIOZ, France, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaBubbles, French pioneer in zero-emission hydrofoils, strengthens its commitment to ecological transition with the launch of SmartBubble, new flying boat model combining cutting-edge technology with iconic design. This innovative vessel, designed to carry up to eight people at a speed of 16 knots (30 km/h), takes its passengers on a silent and environmentally friendly flight, ideal for water taxi services and urban transportation.

The SmartBubble (SeaBubbles)

SmartBubble: Concentration of Technology and Design

Following the success of its first public line on Lake Annecy, where hundreds of passengers experienced the unique sensation of flying aboard The Bubble (4-seater model), SeaBubbles reaches a new milestone with the homologation of the SmartBubble (8-seater model) and its four patents, including retractable foils.

SmartBubble technology is geared towards energy efficiency. The submerged wings (foils) equipped with automatic flaps allow to fly at low speeds, saving 40% of energy required. This unique boat has just been presented afloat for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

SeaBubbles Strengthens Flight Control Expertise with Neocean Acquisition

SeaBubbles also announces the acquisition of Neocean technology, to accelerate the development of flight control expertise, specifically on "inverted T" foils. Neocean is renowned for developing the Overboat, foiling catamaran with proven stability and maneuverability.

SeaBubbles is a key player in hydrofoil navigation, technology that improves energy efficiency of boats, particularly electric ones. The flight control system is a central element of the flight experience: it is designed to ensure stable flight by dynamically and autonomously managing the mechanical inclination of the flaps on the trailing edges of the foils.

SeaBubbles: Vision for the Future

SeaBubbles' ambition is to revolutionize urban and suburban maritime transport with more efficient and environmentally friendly boats. Examples such as the Calanques National Park, Norwegian fjords, alpine lakes or the canals of Amsterdam demonstrate a committed initiative towards the preservation of aquatic ecosystems by gradually banning the circulation of thermal boats.

"Foils significantly reduce the drag of our boats, allowing our hydrofoils to move more easily and with less energy than a conventional boat: a considerable gain in cost and energy," explains Virginie Seurat, CEO of SeaBubbles. "The acquisition of Neocean marks a decisive turning point and prepares us for our industrialization phase. We are ready to redefine the pleasure of boating and offer boats that comply with increasingly stringent environmental standards, while offering unique sailing comfort - zero noise, zero waves, zero emissions."

AxiCom for SeaBubbles, seabubbles.france@axicom.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505216/SmartBubble_SeaBubbles.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146226/SeaBubbles_Logo.jpg

SeaBubbles_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seabubbles-accelerates-sustainable-maritime-mobility-with-smartbubble-and-strategic-acquisition-302247900.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.