Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
13.09.24
21:21 Uhr
0,222 Euro
+0,002
+0,68 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,2220,22722:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2024 22:46 Uhr
102 Leser
Vow ASA: Notification of major shareholding and mandatory notification of trade

Forced by its lender, Badin Invest Limited, a company associated with the CEO in Vow ASA, Henrik Badin, has today sold 673 986 shares in Vow ASA, reducing its shareholding from 5 996 927 shares and votes (approx. 5.22%) to 5 322 941 shares and votes (approx. 4.64%).

When aggregated with the personal holdings of Mr. Badin and his spouse, their consolidated holding is reduced from 6 110 259 shares and votes (approx. 5.32%) to 5 436 273 shares and votes (approx. 4.73%) due to today's forced sale.

Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction for further details. For background, see similar announcement of trade dated 9 September 2024.

This announcement is published in accordance with article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • VOW - Notification of transaction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a84b75d6-b32b-4ca9-8ddf-d20ee9f76126)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
