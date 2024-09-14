Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 14.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold bricht wieder Rekorde: Warum dieser dritte Anstieg anders ist und wie man profitieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.09.2024 16:42 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Cares Extends up to 10,000 KCS Humanitarian Aid to Typhoon Yagi Victims in Vietnam

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a prompt response to the devastating impact of Typhoon Yagi in Northern Vietnam, KuCoin is committed to airdropping up to 10,000 KCS to support the communities affected by the disaster. This donation is designed to provide immediate aid and support the recovery efforts of those impacted.


KuCoin will use backend access logs to identify users in the affected regions. Vietnamese KYC3/KYB users who engaged in trading on the KuCoin platform between August 1, 2024, 00:00 (UTC+8) and September 12, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+8), will be eligible to receive this compassionate donation. Each eligible user will have an equivalent of US$20 in KCS airdropped into their KuCoin accounts starting from September 18, 2024.

This philanthropic effort underscores KuCoin's commitment to delivering timely assistance. The initial distribution is set to begin shortly, ensuring that aid reaches those in need without delay. In KuCoin's announcement stated, "Our thoughts and concerns are with the people of Vietnam during this challenging time. Through our donation, we aim to provide relief and stand in solidarity with the communities as they rebuild and recover."

This initiative is part of KuCoin's ongoing commitment to support global communities in times of crisis. More detailed information regarding this humanitarian aid can be found in KuCoin's official announcement.

KuCoin encourages the global community to come together to support the recovery efforts and thanks its users and partners for their continued trust and support.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 34 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June & September 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2023 & 2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-cares-extends-up-to-10-000-kcs-humanitarian-aid-to-typhoon-yagi-victims-in-vietnam-302248347.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.