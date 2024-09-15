Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.09.2024 14:30 Uhr
Kleo Teams Up with Londis to Enhance Convenience Store Operations with Advanced EPOS and MPOS Solutions

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleo, a prominent provider of EPOS systems and self-ordering kiosks, is excited to announce a new partnership with Londis, one of the UK's most recognised convenience store chains. This collaboration marks a significant step in modernising Londis's store operations and enhancing the customer experience through advanced technology.

Londis stores will now benefit from Kleo's sophisticated EPOS systems and versatile MPOS solutions. These technologies are designed to streamline operations, cut down queuing times, boost staff efficiency, and provide a more seamless shopping experience. With integrated payment systems and flexible designs, Londis will be well-positioned to meet the evolving expectations of today's consumers.

Joe Robson, Co-Founder of Kleo, said, "We're thrilled to partner with Londis and see the positive impact our systems are having in their stores. Our goal has always been to equip retailers with effective tools for smoother operations, and it's rewarding to see our technology making a real difference."

Thanvi Poonja, Co-Founder of Kleo, added, "This partnership demonstrates how modern technology can support traditional retail. We're committed to continuously enhancing our solutions to help retailers like Londis deliver exceptional service."

As Kleo continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to providing practical, reliable, and user-friendly EPOS and MPOS solutions that help retailers stay competitive and meet their customers' needs. For more information, please visit www.kleocloud.com or contact us at sales@kleocloud.com.

About Kleo

Kleo is a leading provider of EPOS and MPOS systems, offering integrated software and payment solutions designed to optimise business operations and improve customer experiences. Trusted by brands such as Londis, Kleo's systems are built to meet the needs of a diverse range of businesses. With a focus on reliability and innovation, Kleo helps organisations remain competitive in today's fast-paced retail environment.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kleo-teams-up-with-londis-to-enhance-convenience-store-operations-with-advanced-epos-and-mpos-solutions-302248457.html

