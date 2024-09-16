Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold bricht wieder Rekorde: Warum dieser dritte Anstieg anders ist und wie man profitieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 04:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Risen Energy Co., Ltd: Risen Energy Champions Environmental Stewardship for a Greener Future

NINGBO, China, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, World Cleanup Day 2024 kicks off during the Clean Up the World Weekend (CUW Weekend), themed "make room for life." Since joining the UN Global Compact (UNGC) in 2021, Risen Energy, a leader in global photovoltaic (PV) innovation, has committed to advancing global sustainable development through concrete initiatives.

We rigorously implement environmental pollution control and waste management practices, adhering strictly to environmental protection protocols. In 2023, we consistently monitored key pollutants, including exhaust gas and wastewater emissions, and carried out thorough risk analysis and assessments for pollution-intensive production processes. Furthermore, we formulated the Emergency Plan for Sudden Environmental Events to enhance our response mechanisms and reduce pollution arising from irregular emissions.

With a focus on solid waste management, we aim to reduce total solid waste intensity (t/mw) by 10% by 2030. Compliant with legal frameworks and standards, we meticulously manage hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste through identification, storage, training, and emergency preparedness. Hazardous waste is strictly handled by licensed third-party entities for safe transfer and disposal. Notably, during the 2023 sustainability reporting period, all hazardous solid waste generated by Risen Energy was responsibly managed and disposed of by qualified partners, preventing environmental damage.

From its founding through 2023, Risen Energy has shipped a cumulative 82GWp, reducing carbon emissions by 200 million tons, equivalent to planting approximately 2.7 billion trees.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energy-champions-environmental-stewardship-for-a-greener-future-302247698.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.