SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 September 2024 at 8:31 am

Sampo plc increases its share buyback programme to EUR 475 million and extends it until 30 November 2024

Following the announcement of the final result of the exchange offer to Topdanmark shareholders, the Board of Directors of Sampo plc has resolved to increase the EUR 400 million buyback programme announced on 17 June 2024 to EUR 475 million. With the EUR 325 million allocated to the squeeze-out of the remaining Topdanmark minority shares, this brings the total amount deployed to enhance capital efficiency and EPS accretion, to EUR 800 million, as announced on 17 June 2024.

In connection with the resolution to increase the total size of the buyback programme, the Board has resolved to extend the buybacks to end no later than 30 November 2024.

The repurchases in public trading continue to be made in accordance with the safe harbour arrangement of Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Sampo has appointed Morgan Stanley as the lead manager for the share buyback programme. The lead manager will make trading decisions independently of and without influence from Sampo, within the announced limits.

The repurchases will be carried out by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders' equity. The buyback programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2024.

