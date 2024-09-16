Genomesio Ltd.: Genomes.io Launches a Dedicated $GENOME Fund, Aiming to Build the Fastest-Growing Genomic Database With Over 1 Billion Genomes by 2029

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Genomes.io is proud to announce the launch of its new DNA upload feature, offering users a chance to take control of their genetic data by securely uploading it to one of the company's encrypted vaults - and ultimately 1 billion genomes within the next five years. GenomesDAO is offering rewards from its newly launched fund to incentivize users, rewarding them with $GENOME tokens for uploading their genetic data from platforms such as 23andMe, MyHeritage, and Ancestry.com.

Pharmaceutical companies will pay to query the platform's database once the 10,000 vault milestone is reached, and users who choose to participate will receive financial rewards while maintaining control over which parts of their genome are accessed.

Secure Your DNA, Unlock Insights

The newly launched upload feature allows users to securely upload their existing genetic data at no cost, ensuring their DNA is protected with advanced encryption technology while gaining valuable health insights. In addition to securing their data, users can explore a variety of features such as ancestry reports, carrier status, and genotypic health insights.

"At Genomes.io, we are committed to help our users own their health in the most secure manner possible," said Aldo de Pape, CEO at Genomes.io. "Our goal is to empower individuals to take control of their DNA, protect it from misuse, and offer a safe and rewarding way to understand it, ensuring a healthier and longer life. Our ambitious 1 billion genome project underlines our commitment to building the world's largest, fully user-owned genomics database."

Why Now?

The recent rise in data breaches and large companies' commoditization of sensitive genetic information has highlighted the need for greater control over personal data. From news reports of a DNA testing company's data breach and another company's acquisition, consumers are increasingly wary of how their genetic data is being used and sold without their consent.

Genomes.io offers a solution, providing a secure and user-owned genomics database that puts privacy and control back in the hands of individuals. The company is committed to addressing privacy, security, and ownership concerns in the genetic testing industry, allowing users to maintain full control over their DNA data.

Exclusive Campaigns and Rewards

As part of the initiative to reach 1 billion vaults, Genomes.io is introducing a points system that allows users to earn $GENOME tokens for uploading their DNA and participating in the platform's features. The campaign runs through December 31, 2024, and users will be rewarded based on their contributions, with tokens being distributed at the end of the campaign.

Take Back Control of Your Genome

To upload your DNA data from 23andMe, MyHeritage, or Ancestry.com, simply follow our step-by-step guide. Once uploaded, your data will be securely stored in your personal vault, where you can manage, explore, and share it on your own terms.

About Genomes.io

We aim to build the world's largest, user-owned genomics database. To do this, we're addressing the privacy, security and ownership concerns of DNA analysis and sharing. This will ensure the future of personalised medicine is private and secure.

