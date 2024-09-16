On the International Identity Day 'ID Day', Thales reaffirms its dedication to supporting global identity initiatives and driving technological advancements that foster inclusion, security, and trust.

Around the world, more than 850 million individuals do not have a legal identity, preventing them from claiming their rights and accessing fundamental citizen services e.g. health, education, employment.

Thales has been working for more than thirty years to make trustworthy identities a reality for everyone, employing cutting-edge and responsible technology for biometrics and digital ID solutions.

On September 16th, Thales celebrates the International Identity Day (ID Day), a symbolic day to highlight the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 16.9 to provide a legal identity for all. ID Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of legal identity as a fundamental human right and a key enabler of inclusive social and economic development. Thales supports global efforts to guarantee every individual has access to a secure and trusted identity.

Thales, a leading provider of secure physical and biometrics identification, has been actively involved in projects that are in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, including birth registration, by 2030. According to the 2023 estimates from the World Bank's Identification for Development (ID4D) Initiative, over 850 million people globally lack an official ID. Thanks to global mobilization, the overall situation has improved since 2020 when 1 billion individuals were missing a legal ID.

ID Day highlights the significance of having a legal identity and the positive impact it has on individuals and communities worldwide. A legal identity grants access to essential services, fosters social inclusion, and facilitates participation in the global economy. That is why Thales, recognised as the number one digital identity player by Juniper Research (in its "2024 Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard") stands for a future in which everyone could benefit from and confirm their trusted identity, leaving no one behind.

"ID Day serves as a crucial reminder that identity is a fundamental human right. In today's interconnected world, having a secure and trusted legal ID is essential for accessing services, exercising rights, and fostering economic development. At Thales, we are committed to driving innovation in biometric and digital identity solutions, ensuring that every individual can claim their rightful place in society. Our goal is to support with our solutions a world where identity is secure, inclusive, and universally recognized," said Youzec Kurp, VP Identity and Biometrics Solutions at Thales Group.

A secure identity is more than just a document; it is a gateway to opportunities and a cornerstone of trust in the digital age. Thales responsible biometrics (cf TrUE Biometrics1) and digital ID solutions are designed to meet the highest security standards, protecting individuals' personal data while facilitating seamless access to services as well as mobility.

1 TrUE Biometrics stands for Transparent, Understandable and finally Ethical. For years, Thales has developed highly secure solutions and biometrics has proved its full capacity to offer both security and convenience. While the technology serves a wide range of new needs triggered by our societies' digital transformation, Thales also supports initiatives that raise awareness of the benefits and risks of adopting biometric identification technologies. Thales is a reliable and responsible partner since it provides transparent, understandable, and ethical biometrics

