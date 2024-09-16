Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 38/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-16 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 30.09.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1RBOND1 Public offering TLN RIG 16.09.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2024 - BluOr Bank BORABOND2 Public offering TLN RIG 27.09.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2024 Modera MODE110027FA Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.09.2024 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.09.2024 Eesti Vabariik ETGB033026A Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.09.2024 REFI Energy REFIE095025FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2024 Bigbank BIGB080032A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2024 Storent Holding STOH100026A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.09.2024 UAB "Valstybes investicinis Coupon payment VLN kapitalas" VIKA000025A date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.