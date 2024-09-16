Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 38/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-16 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER          EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Audited annual   RIG   
   30.09.2024                   report           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government     VLN   
   30.11.2024                   securities         
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.09.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1RBOND1      Public offering   TLN RIG 
   16.09.2024                             VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.09.2024 - BluOr Bank BORABOND2       Public offering   TLN RIG 
   27.09.2024                             VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Extraordinary    RIG   
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.09.2024 Modera MODE110027FA        Initial       TLN   
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.09.2024 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures    TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.09.2024 Eesti Vabariik ETGB033026A    Initial       TLN   
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.09.2024 REFI Energy REFIE095025FA     Coupon payment   VLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.09.2024 Bigbank BIGB080032A        Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.09.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A    Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.09.2024 Storent Holding STOH100026A    Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.09.2024 UAB "Valstybes investicinis    Coupon payment   VLN   
          kapitalas" VIKA000025A      date            



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
