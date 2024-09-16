Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2024, for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Our quarterly production continued the trend of the previous 2 quarters reporting a healthy income from mining operations and improved metal production," stated Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer. "We hope to continue this trend while also beginning our investment in other projects within Mexico and Cote d'Ivoire".

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2024 (Unaudited):

Cash on hand is $5.6 million and working capital of $7.1 million at July 31, 2024;

Gold and silver sales of $8.88 million;

Income from mining operations of $2.1 million;

Income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share; and

EBITDA(1) of $1.7 million.

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the quarters ended July 31, 2024 and 2023:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Quarter ended

July 31,



2024



2023

Revenues $ 8,877

$ 6,233

Cost of Sales

(6,744 )

(6,984 ) Income from mining operations

2,133



(751 ) Administrative Expenses, interest and foreign exchange

(1,382 )

(835 ) Loss on investment

(39 )

(213 ) Deferred Income tax (expense) recovery (316 ) 91 Net income (loss) $ 396

$ (1,708 ) (i) Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.01

$ (0.03 ) (ii) Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.03 )

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1)







For the three months ended July 31,

2024





2023



Net Income (Loss) $ 396

$ (1,708 ) Unrealized loss on investment

39



213

Income tax expense

316



(91 ) Depreciation and depletion 967 775 EBITDA $ 1,718



$ (811

)

EBITDA MARGIN(2)

19.4%





(13.0%

)



(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2024:

Equivalent gold production of 2,841 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$1,608/EqOz; and

All-in sustaining costs of US$1,866/EqOz.

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the periods ended July 31, 2024 and 2023 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2024:





Actual Results for

Unit of measure 3 months ended

July 31, 2024 3 months ended

July 31, 2023 12 months ended

April 30, 2024 Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 2.6 1.8 9.4 Mine Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 18.3 12.3 58.0 Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 2.8 1.9 10.1









Silver to Gold equivalency ratio

78.7 82.0 84.9 Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.92 1.14 1.50 Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 20.03 14.4 15.82 Mine Gold recovery percent 85.2% 84.0% 87.0% Mine Silver recovery percent 56.9% 45.8% 50.9% Milled thousands of tonnes 49.5 57.7 224.3 Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars 92 72 76 Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars 1,608 2,158 1,686

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

