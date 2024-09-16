Anzeige
16.09.2024 08:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bonzun AB (publ) is updated

On November 20, 2023, the shares in Bonzun AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 

On May 3, 2024, the observation status for the shares in the Company was
updated, with reference to the Company having entered a letter of intent on a
reverse takeover of Reltime AS. 

On September 9, 2024, the Company disclosed that it and Reltime AS had agreed
to abort the transaction. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Bonzun AB (publ) (BONZUN, ISIN code
SE0017082506, order book ID 101907). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
