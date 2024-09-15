Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2024
MAX Power Mining Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting (AGSM) of common shareholders held on September 13, 2024 in Burnaby, BC. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of D&H Group LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, approval of the Company's stock option plan, approval of Company's Advance Notice Policy and the re-election of Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, William DeJong, and Thomas Clarke as directors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Rav Mlait - CEO
MAX Power Mining Corp.
info@maxpowermining.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:
MarketSmart Communications
Tel: 877-261-4466

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


