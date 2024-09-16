

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 14-month low of 139.95 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 140.82.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback dropped to 10-day lows of 1.1105 and 1.3163 from last week's closing quotes of 1.1076 and 1.3122, respectively.



The greenback slipped to 0.8453 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 0.8489.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.6731, 0.6181 and 1.3566 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6703, 0.6156 and 1.3585, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 139.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound, 0.82 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.63 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



