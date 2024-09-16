ForwardX Robotics: ForwardX Announces Its Partnership with Optiscan Group as their Strategic Distributor in Finland, Sweden and the Rest of the Nordic Region

BEIJING, Sept.16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardX Robotics, Asia's largest vision-based AMR solution provider, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Optiscan Group as its official distributor in Finland and the rest of the Nordic region. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for ForwardX's "Go Global" strategy, as they strengthen their European presence with this project. Consequently, this collaboration promotes the innovation of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), opening the door to pioneering research and development in voice control integration.

Optiscan Group has been supplying solutions for warehouse management for over 30 years. With a strong focus on optimizing warehouse operations, Optiscan offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including voice-directed picking, mobile data capture, and advanced picking systems. The company is committed to enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and productivity for its clients through cutting-edge technology and tailored solutions.

ForwardX is proud to offer the world's most extensive range of AMRs, designed to meet the individual needs of warehousing and logistics operations. Its comprehensive lineup includes assistant picking solutions for case picking, piece picking, pallet movement, intralogistics, and multi-floor fulfillment, showcasing our dedication to providing customized solutions for every sector.

Both ForwardX and Optiscan share a commitment to delivering enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and reliability to their customers. By prioritizing the needs of their clients, both companies have earned a reputation for trustworthiness and dependability in the market. With a unified mission to improve operational workflows, this collaboration is a testament to the importance of utilizing customer feedback to drive innovation. Together, ForwardX and Optiscan are set to bring unparalleled advancements to customers, solidifying their positions as industry leaders.

"This partnership with Optiscan Group marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine automation in the Nordic region. Together, we are not just meeting the needs of today's industries; we are shaping the future of intelligent automation across the globe," affirmed Nicholas Chee, CEO of ForwardX Robotics.

"Over 30 years Optiscan has been committed to deliver leading edge solutions to logistics industry. We are Nordic market leaders in high volume voice picking, partnering with the most top level retail companies from distribution centers to shop floor picking. We are exited to work together with ForwardX Robotics to deliver again a new market leading innovation to our customers, to further improve the quality and productivity of their intralogistics," says Jarmo Reunanen, CEO of Optiscan Group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391036/Full_version___H___Color___EN_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forwardx-announces-its-partnership-with-optiscan-group-as-their-strategic-distributor-in-finland-sweden-and-the-rest-of-the-nordic-region-302247702.html