DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Sep-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.6734 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15062456 CODE: AASU LN ISIN: LU1681044563 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LN Sequence No.: 346977 EQS News ID: 1988541 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 16, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)