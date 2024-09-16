DJ Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc (GEND LN) Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Sep-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.4077 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3473112 CODE: GEND LN ISIN: LU1691909508 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 346995 EQS News ID: 1988577 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

