Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Xetra
16.09.24
10:02 Uhr
15,690 Euro
+0,065
+0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,57515,58510:18
15,58015,58510:18
16.09.2024 09:54 Uhr
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

MTU Aero Engines AG EUR 750mil 3.875% 2031

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 16, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

MTU Aero Engines AG

EUR 750,000,000 3.875% Notes due 18 September 2031

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

MTU Aero Engines AG

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

XS2887896574

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 750,000,000

Description:

3.875% Notes due 18 September 2031

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas SA

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


