Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16
MTU Aero Engines AG EUR 750mil 3.875% 2031
Post Stabilisation Notice
September 16, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
MTU Aero Engines AG
EUR 750,000,000 3.875% Notes due 18 September 2031
Standalone documentation
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
MTU Aero Engines AG
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS2887896574
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 750,000,000
Description:
3.875% Notes due 18 September 2031
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.