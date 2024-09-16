3 out of 4 University Students Wish They Could Travel Home More During the School Year: Busbud Offers 7 Lucky Students A Year of Free Trips

University Students Can Participate by Downloading the Busbud App Plus Receive 10% Off Their First Trip!

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Busbud , a global ground travel booking platform, announces a giveaway for university and college students to win one year* of free trips. Seven lucky students will win an opportunity for a year of free bus, train, or ferry trips. Cash-strapped students can use the free trips to visit family and friends, travel to campus, go home for the holidays, or take a much-needed study break for a weekend getaway. Any university or college student can enter the giveaway running September 16th- October 14th by downloading the Busbud app and signing up with their school email. In addition, to help students on tight budgets get where they need to go, Busbud is offering all students 10% off their first trip.

A Busbud survey of 400+ university and college students found that 76% reported that they wished they could travel home more during the school year. More than 80% of the students worry about the cost of traveling home during the school year. Nearly half (47%) of surveyed students feel that not being able to see their family and friends during the school year will negatively impact their relationships with them.

"We understand that travel can often feel like a luxury when you're a college student on a shoestring budget," says Christine Petersen, CMO of Busbud. "Feeling connected to family and friends during the school year can be challenging when you don't always have the funds to travel home. Busbud wants to help students get home so they can recharge and excel at their studies."

Any university or college student across the U.S., Canada (not including Quebec), and the UK can enter the giveaway to win a year of free trips by downloading the Busbud app and creating an account with their school email address. Seven students from the US, Canada, and the U.K. will be selected on October 15th once the giveaway closes. Selected winners will each receive $500 in travel credits* in their Busbud accounts to use on ground travel trips throughout the year. Students looking to double their chances of winning can share a picture or video of themselves on a bus or train and tag Busbud on Instagram or TikTok .

When booking through Busbud, travelers can search thousands of operators to book intercity ground travel across more than 3 million routes in 80+ countries.

To learn more about the giveaway, how to enter, and the discount off your first trip please visit: https://www.busbud.com/blog/student-travel-made-easy-10-off-and-a-shot-at-1-year-of-free-trips-with-busbud/

*Busbud will provide credits of CA$500, US$500, or £500 in each of the winner's Busbud accounts that can be used for the upcoming 12 months.

About Busbud:

Busbud is a leading global mobility group that operates marketplaces focused on ground travel where travelers can book intercity bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries worldwide. The company also offers B2B software that powers the business of ground travel operators across the globe. For more information, please visit busbud.com .

