WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
13.09.24
14:38 Uhr
7,900 Euro
-0,100
-1,25 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,00011:20
7,9508,00010:08
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 10:54 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Form 8 (OPD) - Rightmove plc

Rightmove Plc - Form 8 (OPD) - Rightmove plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Rightmove plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Rightmove plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

13 September 2024

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

REA Group Ltd

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares and ADRs

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

-

Nil

-

TOTAL:

Nil

-

Nil

-

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

Name of director

Number of Rightmove plc ordinary shares held**

Percentage of total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) (%)*

Johan Svanstrom

10,000

0.00

Alison Dolan

33,085

0.00

Andrew Fisher

20,000

0.00

Jacqueline de Rojas

1,880

0.00

* Percentages have been given to two decimal places.

** Excludes shares held under the SIP (see below).

Interests held as options or awards by directors of Rightmove plc in Rightmove plc ordinary shares

Johan Svanstrom

Share Plan

Number of relevant securities

Grant Date

Vesting Date

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

Save as You Earn

4,140

19 September 2023

1 November 2026

£4.48

30 April 2027

Performance Share Plan

186,170

10 March 2023

10 March 2026

Nil

10 March 2030

191,983

12 March 2024

12 March 2027

Nil

12 March 2031

Deferred Share Plan

75,661

12 March 2024

12 March 2026

Nil

12 March 2027

SIP***

600

21 December 2023

21 December 2026

Nil

Alison Dolan

Share Plan

Number of relevant securities

Grant Date

Vesting Date

Exercise Price

Expiry date

Performance Share Plan

21,839

17 September 2020

17 September 2023

Nil

17 September 2027

60,966

3 March 2021

3 March 2024

Nil

3 March 2028

104,400

2 March 2022

2 March 2025

Nil

2 March 2029

139,628

10 March 2023

10 March 2026

Nil

10 March 2030

143,987

12 March 2024

12 March 2027

Nil

12 March 2031

Deferred Share Plan

53,779

10 March 2023

10 March 2025

Nil

10 March 2026

65,792

12 March 2024

12 March 2026

Nil

12 March 2027

SIP***

500

21 December 2022

21 December 2025

Nil

600

21 December 2023

21 December 2026

Nil

*** SIP shares are held beneficially by the director subject to the terms of the SIP. Legal title is held by the trustee of the SIP, Computershare Trustees Limited.

Interests of connected advisers

Interests of Morgan Stanley & Co International plc (through Calvert Research and Management) in Rightmove plc

Class of relevant security:

0.1p Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

51,908

0.01

Nil

Nil

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

TOTAL:

51,908

0.01

Nil

Nil

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

16 September 2024

Contact name:

Carolyn Pollard

Telephone number:

07967 588204

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


© 2024 PR Newswire
