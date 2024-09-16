Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
JETZT EXPLODIERT SILBER: SILBER-HEBEL: Spektakuläre Einstiegs-Chance in den Silbermarkt mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 11:22 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the
Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2024-09-16: 



ISIN code                 XS2841247583 
--------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook          LTGCA350031A 
--------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook        LTGNA350031A 
--------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                2024-09-23  
--------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date              2031-07-03  
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue             EUR     
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value               1000     
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %               3,500    
--------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %          3,035    
--------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %     3,079    
--------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %         3,099    
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR   125 750 000 
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 500 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR       45 000 000,00
--------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR               46 491 832,63
--------------------------------------------------------







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.