Immersive Labs, the global leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced the launch of the Immersive Labs community, called the "Human Connection." This new online hub offers resources and cybersecurity insights from the company's world-class subject matter experts and discussions to give cyber professionals an advantage over cyber threats. The launch supports Immersive Labs' mission to empower the world's largest organizations with the knowledge, skills, and judgment necessary to confront rising cyber attacks, and fosters a valuable exchange of insights among industry peers.

"With escalating cybersecurity threats and more pressure than ever on organizations to defend against them, the need for a collaborative cybersecurity community has never been greater," said Julie Chapman, Chief Customer Officer, Immersive Labs. "The Immersive Labs Human Connection creates an interactive space where our customers and other members can come together for help, support, and collaboration."

As a foremost authority on people-centric cybersecurity, Immersive Labs has pioneered an evidence-based, hands-on approach to skills development. The launch of the new online community underscores the company's commitment to driving cyber resilience for organizations and individuals around the world.

How the Immersive Labs Human Connection Works

Immersive Labs customers from techs to execs and aspiring cyber professionals, can now visit and register on the Human Connection for access to resources, help and support forums, as well as opportunities to collaborate with Immersive Labs experts. Immersive Labs customers will also have exclusive access to product news, roadmaps, exclusive events and exercises.

Key Benefits for Human Connection Members

Becoming an Immersive Labs Human Connection member provides many features and benefits including:

Help and Support Forums: Collaborate with Immersive Labs experts, seek support, or share industry expertise.

Knowledge Articles: Discover resources and relevant industry news to help drive successful business outcomes with Immersive Labs solutions.

Access to Experts: Get updates from Immersive Labs' world-class subject matter experts on the latest threats facing organizations, how to confront them, and other insights.

Community Events: Access exclusive Immersive Labs in-person and online events.

The Immersive Labs community will also have articles and forums dedicated to the company's Cyber Million program aimed at solving the cybersecurity talent deficit by increasing access to one million entry-level cybersecurity operations jobs over the next decade. Human Connection members will be able to discuss topics related to the program and share insights about skills-first hiring.

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, empowers your entire organization to effectively prevent and respond to cyber threats. Our tailored approach continuously assesses, builds, and proves your cyber capabilities, relevant to individual roles, while keeping your team ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the impact of AI as both a threat and opportunity. We have a relentless focus on evidence, giving you unparalleled visibility into your organization's cyber resilience. With a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and your entire workforce, Immersive Labs helps you take a unified approach to cyber resilience.

Immersive Labs is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

