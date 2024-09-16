Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 13 September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 13 September 2024 698.34 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 686.34 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

16 September 2024