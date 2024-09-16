Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

16th September 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 13th September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

13th September 2024 53.27p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 53.10p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

13th September