AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Officer of the Company, Marcelo Cheuiche Godoy, has dealt in securities of the Company.

Name of Executive Officer Marcelo Cheuiche Godoy Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 13 September 2024 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plan (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 35,717 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by the Executive Officer have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below:

Name of Executive Officer Marcelo Cheuiche Godoy Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 13 September 2024 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 13,717 Price per security US$28.49271 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$390,834.42 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$28.4923 to US$28.4963 inclusive.

