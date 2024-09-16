FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

16 September 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, purchased 20,000 shares at 153.4 pence per share. The transaction took place today in London (XLON).

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Graham Sutherland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93