FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
16 September 2024
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, purchased 20,000 shares at 153.4 pence per share. The transaction took place today in London (XLON).
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Graham Sutherland
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£30,680
e)
Date of the transaction
16 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
