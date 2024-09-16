The Company will deliver asset management, design, site supervision, program and project management services to support Northern Ireland Water's strategic objectives.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced that it is one of the companies that have been appointed by Northern Ireland Water (NI Water) to deliver asset management, design, site supervision, program and project management services on its IF182 Professional Services Framework, supporting projects from inception through delivery. AECOM has been appointed to two lots on the Framework, which is designed to help realize NI Water's ambitious capital programs that will provide sustainable water and wastewater solutions.

"We look forward to building on our long-term partnership with NI Water, deploying cutting-edge insights and technologies drawn from AECOM's global capabilities," said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM's global Water business. "Our local expertise and success on large-scale water infrastructure improvements prepare us to deliver sustainable solutions that help NI Water advance its business, customer and environmental objectives."

As a Lot 1 Framework supplier, AECOM will deliver civil and mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation (MEICA) site supervision services. As a Lot 3 Framework supplier, AECOM will offer support on feasibility, design, project management and climate change management services. This latest appointment builds on AECOM's long legacy of delivery for NI Water that spans several decades.

"We are proud of AECOM's multi-decade track record of partnering with NI Water and water companies across the United Kingdom and Ireland as they seek to improve their sustainability outcomes," said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM's Europe India region. "Our integrated, collaborative approach to program delivery has made us a trusted partner in the ongoing modernization of the region's water infrastructure, including on an increasing number of substantial water investments as part of the AMP8 period, and will help ensure the delivery of safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater services while protecting the environment."

NI Water supplies 605 million liters of drinking water daily and treats 362 million liters of wastewater every day. The IF182 Professional Services Framework covers the remaining three years of price control period PC21 and into PC27, supporting NI Water's long-term strategy focused on delivering high quality drinking water, protecting and enhancing the natural environment and efficiently delivering infrastructure to underpin sustainable growth.

AECOM's appointment to the framework is for an initial duration of four years, with options to extend it by an additional four years. It follows an extensive pipeline of work for NI Water, including the upgrade of Kinnegar Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) and Sydenham Wastewater Pumping Station (WwPS). Working in a collaborative 'One Team' approach with construction partners, it is providing design services for these major projects, which are key components of Northern Ireland Water's £1.2bn Living with Water Program.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, capital allocation strategy including stock repurchases, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns or other funding circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs, geopolitical events, and conflicts; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916490496/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Brendan Ranson-Walsh

Senior Vice President, Global Communications

1.213.996.2367

Brendan.Ranson-Walsh@aecom.com

Investor Contact:

Will Gabrielski

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasurer

1.213.593.8208

William.Gabrielski@aecom.com