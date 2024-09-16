Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
16.09.24
08:08 Uhr
5,700 Euro
-0,250
-4,20 %
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
74 Leser
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 13 September 2024 were:

526.37p Capital only (undiluted)
534.98p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the Share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 9th May 2023, the Company has 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,828,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.


© 2024 PR Newswire
