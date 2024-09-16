Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 13:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 18 September
2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:            DK0060257814           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Zealand Pharma          
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    71,013,761 shares (DKK 71,013,761)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Change:           10,110 shares (DKK 10,110)    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     71,023,871 shares (DKK 71,023,871)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: DKK 224.40            
---------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         ZEAL               
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        78587               
---------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
