Montag, 16.09.2024
JETZT EXPLODIERT SILBER: SILBER-HEBEL: Spektakuläre Einstiegs-Chance in den Silbermarkt mit dieser Aktie!
WKN: A2AR23 | ISIN: US0441861046 | Ticker-Symbol: AHT
16.09.24
77,50 Euro
+1,50
+1,97 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2024 13:00 Uhr
Ashland, Inc.: Ashland accelerates application of super wetting technology, commercializes superior wetting agent for corn, soy, wheat, watermelon, other produce and florals

Wilmington, Del., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland has accelerated the application of the company's new super wetting technology platform announced last September. The company has commercialized easy-wet 300 n super wetting agent for corn, soy and wheat as well as watermelon, florals and other produce including bananas, lettuce, tomatoes and more. Successful field trials and customer pilots over the last year validates Ashland's strategy and demonstrates the company's commitment to quickly scaling high-performance, innovative and sustainable technologies.

Easy-wet 300 n is a biodegradable, nonionic, silicone-free, better processing and low-foaming wetting agent for crop formulations. Developed using proprietary, patented technology, easy-wet 300 n reduces spray drift beyond targeted crops and demonstrates superior effectiveness at lower concentrations in pesticide mixes. It provides better wettability than non-silicone, non-ionic surfactants (NIS). The product efficiently lowers water surface tension, ensuring full-coverage delivery of active ingredients smoothly across leaf surfaces.

Ashland's technology enables agricultural retailers to improve their crop yields, unlocking organic growth.

Ashland's innovative easy-wet 300 n wetting agent is biodegradable as defined by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Test No. 302B. It is non-phytotoxic and enhances pesticide adhesion to leaves in a silicone free formulation with sustainable attributes.

"Last fall Ashland launched seven exciting, new technology platforms aligned to our core that could extend to secondary markets with new and differentiated capabilities," said Alessandra Faccin, senior vice president and general manager, life sciences, Ashland. "Easy-wet 300 n wetting agent balances the age-old challenge of improving efficacy to feed more people by growing more crops on less land, with sustainable attributes that support our customers' sustainability goals. This platform extension is a prime example of Ashland's purpose to responsibly solve for a better world."

"This new wetting agent offers high-value performance and allows customers precise control to fine-tune their formulations," said Jean Jacques Gulka, business director, crop care, life sciences, Ashland. "Our easy-wet 300 n wetting agent is water-soluble, waste-free, and biodegradable," he concluded.

To learn more, discuss a trial and obtain a sample, visit ashland.com/easywetcrop

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social, and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - thrive on developing practical, innovative, and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

Trademark, Ashland, or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Media Relations:
Carolmarie Brown
+1 (302) 995-3158
ccbrown@ashland.com

ag_crop-care_grow-beautiful_lockup-web_800x500 grow beautifulag_crop-care_magnify_lockup-web_800x600 magnify yieldag_crop-care_corn_spray_lockup-web_800x500 super wetting
